Ajax sign veteran keeper Stekelenburg

19 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

AMSTERDAM, June 22 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam have signed former Netherlands international goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg on a one-year contract after a free transfer from Everton, the Dutch club said on Monday.

The 37-year-old has signed a deal from August to June next year and returns to the club where he made his debut in 2002 after coming through the junior ranks.

Stekelenburg, who played for the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final and won 58 caps, helped Ajax to three league championships and played 282 games for the club before moving to AS Roma, Fulham, AS Monaco and Southampton. He has been at Everton for the last four seasons.

Stekelenburg will finish the Premier League campaign at Everton before moving back to the Netherlands. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

