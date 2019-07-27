Daley Blind added the second goal with a rasping shot in the 53rd minute to ensure victory for last season’s league and cup winners.

Danish international Dolberg’s swift goal gave Ajax a dream start in front of their fans at the Amsterdam Arena after an unselfish, square pass from Donny van de Beek, one of the youthful stars of Ajax’s domestic success last season and of their unexpected progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

Blind hit a scorching, left-footed shot to double the lead after Van de Beek and Joel Veltman had efforts blocked by the PSV defence.

Blind's goal was awarded only after a VAR review for a possible foul on PSV defender Olivier Boscagli by Ajax skipper Dusan Tadic. The referee ruled that a hand to the face of Boscagli had been accidental and verified the goal.

PSV were forced to play the last 30 minutes of game down to 10 men after an injury to Sam Lammers, who had to leave the pitch after coach Mark van Bommel had already made three changes.

They could have pulled back a goal in the 72nd minute after a mazy run through the Ajax defence by Donyell Malen, only for the 20-year-old Dutch youth international to blast his shot wide.

Ajax begin the defence of their league title at Vitesse Arnhem next Saturday but PSV Eindhoven first have a Champions League second preliminary round tie at FC Basel on Tuesday, with a 3-2 lead from last week’s first leg.