Al Sadd who are in Group D of Asia's elite club competition are scheduled to take on their opponents from the United Arab Emirates in the West Asian hub of Qatar later on Tuesday.

"All the appropriate medical support is being given to the team," the AFC said in a statement.

Premier League 'Poor, no creativity, plodding along' - Hoddle lays into Spurs AN HOUR AGO

"The player who tested positive is under medical supervision in a quarantined environment as required by the safety measures and COVID-19 protocols put in place for the tournament."

Five players and one member of staff from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and a player from Qatar's Al Duhail had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven months after grinding to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, action in the competition got underway again on Monday with three games.

Matches in the four East Asian groups will resume in a hub in Malaysia in October. The final will be in Doha on Dec. 19.

This year's edition of the AFC Cup, Asia's second-tier club competition, was cancelled amid the pandemic. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football Israel's Beitar Jerusalem in talks with Abu Dhabi investors 2 HOURS AGO