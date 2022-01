Football

Albert Stuivenberg 'very proud about the performance' after Arsenal edged out by Manchester City

Albert Stuivenberg: "Well, upset about it, we don't end up with three points in this game. You know, that's the most frustrating part. At the same time, we are very proud about the performance of the players. But of course, there are some moments in the game where it will decided, I think the game."

00:02:06, 6 minutes ago