Alderweireld signs new Spurs contract until 2023

Alderweireld, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the current campaign, would have been free to enter negotiations with foreign clubs next month but has committed his future to Spurs.

The 30-year-old centre back has been a mainstay in the Spurs backline since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

"I couldn't be happier," Alderweireld told Spurs TV. "I am honoured to play for this club and am a small piece of getting to the next level."

The deal comes as a boost for manager Jose Mourinho, who was keen to sign Alderweireld when he was in charge of Manchester United last year.

Alderweireld has made seven appearances since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager last month. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)