Manchester United won their 11th FA Youth Cup on Wednesday night with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

67,492 spectators filled Old Trafford to see the home side win the Cup for a record number of times.

One of those in attendance was former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and he was joined by current players Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea and Harry Maguire.

United had 17-year-old Alejandro Garnacho - involved in first team matchday squads in recent weeks, and tipped for success under incoming manager Erik ten Hag after an international call-up to the Argentine national team in March - to thank for victory as he scored twice in the last 13 minutes.

The first saw him score a penalty after he had been caught outside the area by Forest’s Zach Abbot, and then he added another in stoppage time.

United went ahead earlier in the game when Rhys Bennett’s header opened the scoring, and Josh Powell’s effort levelled for the visitors when Radek Vitek made an error.

