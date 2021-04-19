UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin reiterated on Monday that clubs and players involved in the proposed breakaway Super League could be banned "as soon as possible" from all of its competitions and the World Cup and has labelled Ed Woodward and Andrea Agnelli as 'snakes'.

Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the Super League , Ceferin launched a scathing attack on the plan, and those involved, which has been widely condemned across the game and beyond.

"We're still assessing with our legal team but we will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon we can," he said.

My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions.

The meeting was initially scheduled to confirm plans for an expanded UEFA Champions League but has been overshadowed by the breakaway Super League.

"UEFA and the football world stand united against the disgraceful and self-serving proposal we have seen in the last 24 hours for a select few clubs in Europe motivated by greed.

"We are all united against this nonsense of a project. This idea is a spit in the face for all football lovers and our society. We will not allow them to take this away from us."

Ceferin did not hold back when he was asked to give his thoughts on those who orchestrated the formation of the European Super League.

He said: "I was a criminal lawyer for 24 years but I've never, ever seen people like that. If I start with Ed Woodward, he called me last Thursday evening saying he’s very satisfied with, and fully supports, the reforms and the only thing he wanted to talk about was FFP [Financial Fair Play], when obviously he had already signed something else.

"Andrea Agnelli is the biggest disappointment of all. I’ve never seen a person that would lie so many times, so persistently as he did. It’s unbelievable.

We didn't know we had snakes so close to us, now we know.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

