The right back went off with what appeared to be a calf injury mid-way through the second half and his manager Juergen Klopp said he was out of the internationals.

"He will be out of England. Scan tomorrow and then we will see," said the German.

England face Ireland on Nov. 12 before playing Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Nov. 15 and Iceland on Nov. 18. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)

