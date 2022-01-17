Alexia Putellas followed up her Ballon d’Or triumph by being named the Best FIFA Women’s Player for 2021.
The Spaniard captained Barcelona to the treble and was the highest-scoring midfielder in Europe last season.
“I’m very happy and thrilled. I would like to thank all my teammates and congratulate them because this award is for all of us,” she said at the ceremony in Zurich.
