Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi and his Senegalese counterpart Aliou Cisse were both raised in Champigny-sur-Marne around 12 kilometres to the south east of central Paris.

Both are 43 years old and were born one day apart in March 1976 -- Belmadi in Champigny itself and Cisse, who moved there when he was nine, in the Senegalese town of Ziguinchor.

They met after becoming professional footballers in France and, although they never played together, Belmadi said they got to know each other well.

Both played for their respective countries at around the same time with Belmadi winning 20 caps for Algeria and Cisse playing for Senegal on the only previous occasion that they reached the AFCON final in 2002.

"I haven't spoken to Cisse. We will not speak until after or just before the match," Belmadi told reporters on Thursday. "It's crazy to find him here at the final as we're both from Champigny. I'm not sure that something like this has ever happened before.

" The only difference between us is that he's been with his team for four years and I have been here for one. "

"To play this final against Senegal against my friend is amazing. I hope the decision-makers can think more about this and trust our young coaches."

Algeria are aiming to win AFCON for the second time, having been champions in 1990, and Senegal for the first.

Belmadi was indifferent when asked if he expected Egyptian fans would support his side - the two countries have a long and bitter football rivalry stretching back to a World Cup qualifier in 1989 when a brawl left the Egypt team doctor blinded in one eye.

"I don't think this question is for me, it's for the Egyptian people," said Belmadi. "We will play in front of our fans and that's good for us. If they want to join, that's great, and if they want to support our opponents, as they've done so far, no problem."

Senegal buzzing ahead of AFCON final

Business has been brisk for street hawkers selling flags and soccer shirts, while community dance groups are urging people to join in what could be the biggest party atmosphere seen in west African nation.

The match comes just over a year after Senegal narrowly failed to advance from the group stage in the World Cup in Russia and 17 years after they were beaten on penalties by Cameroon in the 2002 African Cup of Nations final.

"We want the trophy, we don't want anything else, just the trophy. But for me, trophy or no trophy, a final is a celebration," Mamadou Keita, who lives in Dakar, said.

Senegal have never won the Cup but the celebrations following Sunday's semi-final, when a bizarre own goal in extra time handed them a 1-0 victory over Tunisia, offered a sign of what might happen if they do triumph on Friday: a drum-beating street party across the beachside city right from the final whistle.