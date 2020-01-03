Alguacil extends contract with Sociedad

Alguacil had been working in the Basque side's youth set-up since 2011 but was promoted to first-team coach in December 2018 when Asier Arrasate was sacked with the team 15th in La Liga.

He steered Sociedad away from the relegation zone and has taken them up to fifth in the standings this season, playing sparkling football helped by clever signings such as Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard and Sweden striker Alexander Isak. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)