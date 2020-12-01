Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is set for another spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.
Alisson missed three games in October due to a shoulder injury and is now set to miss more games after being left out of the squad to face Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.
He is also likely to miss the weekend’s clash with Wolves.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport: "So it's not Covid, I think it's something we have to mention when it's not the case – and it's not the case.
“He told us after the game that he felt in the 60, 70th minute of the last game his hamstring. [We] did a scan, it's a little one but enough for today and probably for another week.
“We don't know exactly, we have to wait and I've never heard about a hamstring is only four or five days, so 10 to 14 days I think.”
Klopp also revealed why he chose Caoimhin Kelleher over Adrian for the game against Ajax.
“Then we had to make the decision: Queev [Caoimhin] or Adrian. And Queev, I know him pretty much five years, four years for sure – I'm not sure when he came to the first team, training with us and stuff like this.
“He's just improving and improving and improving and he's a football-playing goalie, good shot-stopper, which is obviously the most important thing. My job is to make decisions and I did that.”