Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil believes that healthy school meals should be given to all children as he continues to help distribute food to schools across London.

Ozil teamed up with German Chef Stefan Pappert at the beginning of the pandemic and now helps to provide 1,400 meals to schools across London every day.

Ozil has joined Marcus Rashford in becoming a leading voice in the debate over free school meals in the UK as coronavirus puts additional pressure on low-income families.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ozil said: "This week, during the half-term, lots of kids are facing a tough situation with regards to food.

No child should go hungry. That's the most important thing and wherever I can help I will.

"There's a real emphasis on making sure the food is healthy, nutritious and also filling. So we're using the finest organic pasta which my friend Alberto Franceschi sent from Italy," he added

Healthy meals for children should be a given, and not a privilege.

Ozil has previously helped to provide 100,000 people in refugee camps across Turkey and Syria with food and is well known for his philanthropy.

