'All my condolences' - Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Prince Philip during Tottenham press conference

Jose Mourinho interrupted his press conference to pay tribute to Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on Friday. The Duke of Edinburgh had spent four weeks in hospital earlier this year before dying at Windsor Castle after spending almost 70 years at the Queen's consort, the longest such reign in British history.

00:00:52, 5 hours ago