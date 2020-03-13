All UEFA soccer matches for next week postponed due to coronavirus

By Reuters

35 minutes agoUpdated 33 minutes ago

March 13 (Reuters) - UEFA has postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches due to take place next week because of the coronavirus outbreak, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday.

"In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed," UEFA said. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)

