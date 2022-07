Football

‘All we can ask for!’ – Northern Ireland fan looking for ‘110%’ against Lionesses

Tournament debutants Northern Ireland have lost both of their matches at Euro 2022 and conclude their campaign against a red-hot England side at St Mary’s on Friday. And one Northern Ireland fan who spoke to Yara El-Shaboury ahead of the match said all he hoped for was a performance the fans could get behind.

00:01:12, 2 hours ago