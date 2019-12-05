Saint-Maxim sent the away support into raptures after meeting Javier Manquillo's whipped cross with a towering header for his first Newcastle goal.

And once the Magpies had broken through the Blades usually resolute defence, they set out to frustrate the hosts and succeeded.

Sheffield United had their chances and the lion's share of possession, but it was Shelvey who doubled his side's lead with a quite extraordinary goal typical of a season wrestling with VAR's new rules.

Andy Carroll tipped his header on to Shelvey who was free and through on goal, and while linesman's flag went up the referee did not blow for offside until Shelvey had put the ball in the back of the net, the midfielder playing to the whistle while many of the Blades including 'keeper Dean Henderson appeared to have all but stopped playing.

The referee then blew for offside as it was Carroll who was judged to have been offside in the build-up, but a VAR check showed the linesman was incorrect, and the goal was given.

An incident no doubt spark further debates about VAR, but Steve Bruce and Newcastle may not care as they fly up to 11th in the table, Sheffield United sinking to ninth after their fourth consecutive game without a win.