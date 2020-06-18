Football

Alli unlucky to be suspended, says Mourinho

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
23 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is unlucky to be suspended for Friday's Premier League clash with Manchester United, according to his manager Jose Mourinho.

England international Alli was suspended for one match and fined after a social media prank making light of the coronavirus pandemic in early February.

Speaking at a virtual news conference on Thursday ahead of Tottenham's first game back after a three-month shutdown of the season, Mourinho said other players had got away with worse behaviour.

Football

Villa captain Grealish charged after lockdown crash

AN HOUR AGO

"I can only tell you I feel very sorry that Dele is not playing. Again, I feel very, very sorry that he's not playing. He's a player that works so, so hard during all this period and he's really frustrated that he cannot play the first match," Mourinho said.

"I don't want to say much more than I don't think he deserves a one-match ban compared with wrong behaviours at much bigger dimensions that happened during this period without any consequences."

Mourinho did not name names, but several Premier League players flouted government lockdown rules.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, who played against Sheffield United on Wednesday, was involved in a road traffic accident after breaking lockdown to visit a friend, while Manchester City's Kyle Walker apologised after a tabloid newspaper reported he had invited two women to a party at his house. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

FA's Elliott outlines voluntary code for greater diversity in leading roles

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Dyche fears Burnley could be depleted due to contract expirations

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

City's Garcia discharged from hospital after Ederson collision

15 MINUTES AGO
Championship

EFL return: Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds will benefit from break and secure promotion - Michael Brown

33 MINUTES AGO
Football

Villa captain Grealish charged after lockdown crash

AN HOUR AGO
Football

FA's Elliott outlines voluntary code for greater diversity in leading roles

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Champions League holds key to Kai Havertz future as Chelsea move closer to deal - Euro Papers

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleVilla captain Grealish charged after lockdown crash
Next articleCity's Garcia discharged from hospital after Ederson collision