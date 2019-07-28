LIVE

Djurgårdens IF - BK Häcken

Allsvenskan - 28 July 2019

Allsvenskan – Follow the Football match between Djurgårdens IF and BK Häcken live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 28 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kim Bergstrand or Andreas Alm? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Djurgårdens IF and BK Häcken? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Djurgårdens IF vs BK Häcken. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

