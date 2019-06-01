LIVE

Falkenbergs FF - Kalmar FF

Allsvenskan - 1 June 2019

Allsvenskan – Follow the Football match between Falkenbergs FF and Kalmar FF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 1 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Hans Eklund or Magnus Pehrsson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Falkenbergs FF and Kalmar FF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Falkenbergs FF vs Kalmar FF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

