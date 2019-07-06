Kalmar FF
    -
    14:00
    06/07/19
    Guldfågeln Arena
    AIK
      Allsvenskan • Day 14
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Kalmar FF - AIK
      Allsvenskan - 6 July 2019

      Allsvenskan – Follow the Football match between Kalmar FF and AIK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 6 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Magnus Pehrsson or Rikard Norling? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Kalmar FF and AIK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kalmar FF vs AIK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment