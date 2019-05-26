LIVE

Kalmar FF - IF Elfsborg

Allsvenskan - 26 May 2019

Allsvenskan – Follow the Football match between Kalmar FF and IF Elfsborg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 26 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Magnus Pehrsson or Jimmy Thelin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Kalmar FF and IF Elfsborg? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kalmar FF vs IF Elfsborg. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

