LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Djurgårdens IF - Malmö FF

Allsvenskan - 19 October 2020

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Djurgårdens IF and Malmö FF with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 19 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Kim Bergstrand or Jon Dahl Tomasson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Djurgårdens IF and Malmö FF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Djurgårdens IF and Malmö FF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

