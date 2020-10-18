LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Hammarby IF - Mjällby AIF

Allsvenskan - 18 October 2020

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Hammarby IF and Mjällby AIF with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 18 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Stefan Billborn or Marcus Lantz? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Hammarby IF and Mjällby AIF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Hammarby IF and Mjällby AIF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

