LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Helsingborgs IF - BK Häcken

Allsvenskan - 19 October 2020

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Helsingborgs IF and BK Häcken with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 19 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Olof Mellberg or Andreas Alm? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Helsingborgs IF and BK Häcken news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Helsingborgs IF and BK Häcken. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

