LIVE

IFK Göteborg - Kalmar FF

Allsvenskan - 20 September 2020

Allsvenskan – Follow the Football match between IFK Göteborg and Kalmar FF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 20 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Roland Nilsson or Nanne Bergstrand? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between IFK Göteborg and Kalmar FF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for IFK Göteborg vs Kalmar FF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

