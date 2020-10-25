Malmö FF
Finished
0
3
-
1
0
16:30
25/10/20
Eleda Stadion
IFK Göteborg
Allsvenskan • Day 25
  • 2nd Half
  • Malmö FF
  • IFK Göteborg
  • ToivonenBengtsson
    84'
  • RakipSarr
    84'
  • Söder
    78'
  • KalleyAffane
    78'
  • YusufHolm
    78'
  • SanaAiesh
    77'
  • WernbloomSöder
    68'
  • KharaishviliAbraham
    67'
  • Calisir (o.g.)
    63'
  • TraustasonInnocent
    63'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Malmö FF
  • IFK Göteborg
  • RieksThelin
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Malmö FF
  • IFK Göteborg
  • Toivonen
    35'
  • Wernbloom
    25'
  • Erlingmark
    25'
  • Christiansen (P)
    3'
