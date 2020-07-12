LIVE

Mjällby AIF - BK Häcken

Allsvenskan - 12 July 2020

Allsvenskan – Follow the Football match between Mjällby AIF and BK Häcken live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 12 July 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marcus Lantz or Andreas Alm? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Mjällby AIF and BK Häcken? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mjällby AIF vs BK Häcken. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

