LIVE

Örebro SK - IFK Norrköping

Allsvenskan - 30 August 2020

Allsvenskan – Follow the Football match between Örebro SK and IFK Norrköping live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 30 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Axel Kjäll or Jens Gustafsson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Örebro SK and IFK Norrköping? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Örebro SK vs IFK Norrköping. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

