Örebro SK - Kalmar FF

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Örebro SK and Kalmar FF with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 8 November 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Axel Kjäll or Nanne Bergstrand? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Örebro SK and Kalmar FF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Örebro SK and Kalmar FF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

