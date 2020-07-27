LIVE

Östersunds FK - Helsingborgs IF

Allsvenskan - 27 July 2020

Allsvenskan – Follow the Football match between Östersunds FK and Helsingborgs IF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 27 July 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Amir Azrafshan or Olof Mellberg? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Östersunds FK and Helsingborgs IF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Östersunds FK vs Helsingborgs IF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

