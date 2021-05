Football

Commitment! - Jacob Bergström breaks goal to score goal as Mjällby beat Östersunds in Allsvenskan

Jacob Bergström scored the only goal of the game as Mjällby beat Östersunds in Allsvenskan. The 26-year-old Bergström flew in at the far post with such ferocity that he ended up breaking the goal. The win sees Mjällby into ninth in the table with Östersunds now in 12th.

00:01:06, an hour ago