Football

Henry-Pires penalty special goes wrong in Allsvenskan

Jonathan Levi and Samuel Adegbenro tried the old Thierry Henry to Robert Pires penalty classic in IFK Norrkoping’s match with IFK Goteborg in the Allsvenskan. It went a little better than the original but was ruled out by the referee. Norrkoping would lose the match 2-1.

00:00:52, 27 minutes ago