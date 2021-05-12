Djurgårdens IF - Östersunds FK

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Djurgårdens IF and Östersunds FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 12 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Kim Bergstrand or Amir Azrafshan? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Djurgårdens IF and Östersunds FK news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Djurgårdens IF and Östersunds FK. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

