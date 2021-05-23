Halmstads BK - Degerfors IF

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Halmstads BK and Degerfors IF with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 23 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Magnus Haglund or Tobias Solberg? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Halmstads BK and Degerfors IF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Halmstads BK and Degerfors IF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

