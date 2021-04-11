IFK Norrköping - IK Sirius

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between IFK Norrköping and IK Sirius with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 11 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Rikard Norling or Daniel Backstrom? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest IFK Norrköping and IK Sirius news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for IFK Norrköping and IK Sirius. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

