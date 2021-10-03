Kalmar FF - IK Sirius

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Kalmar FF and IK Sirius with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 3 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Henrik Rydström or Daniel Backstrom? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Kalmar FF and IK Sirius news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Kalmar FF and IK Sirius. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

