Allsvenskan / Matchday 12
Tele2 Arena / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/djurgardens-if/teamcenter.shtml
Djurgårdens IF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hammarby-if/teamcenter.shtml
Hammarby IF
Djurgårdens IF - Hammarby IF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Djurgårdens IF logo
Djurgårdens IF
Hammarby IF logo
Hammarby IF
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Djurgårdens IF

Hammarby IF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1173124
2
AIKAIK
1373324
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1263321
4
Hammarby IFHAM
1163221
5
Malmö FFMAL
1363421
