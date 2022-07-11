Hammarby IF - IFK Göteborg

Allsvenskan / Matchday 13
Tele2 Arena / 11.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hammarby-if/teamcenter.shtml
Hammarby IF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ifk-goteborg/teamcenter.shtml
IFK Göteborg
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hammarby IF logo
Hammarby IF
IFK Göteborg logo
IFK Göteborg
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hammarby IF

IFK Göteborg

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1384128
2
AIKAIK
1474325
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1373324
4
Malmö FFMAL
1473424
5
Hammarby IFHAM
1263321
8
IFK GöteborgGÖT
1262420
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Helsingborgs IF
-
-
Djurgårdens IF
11/07
IFK Värnamo
-
-
GIF Sundsvall
11/07
Kalmar FF
1
1
IK Sirius
Mjällby AIF
1
2
BK Häcken

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Hammarby IF and IFK Göteborg with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 11 July 2022.

Catch the latest Hammarby IF and IFK Göteborg news and find up to date Allsvenskan standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.