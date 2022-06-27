Allsvenskan / Matchday 11
Guldfågeln Arena / 27.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kalmar-ff/teamcenter.shtml
Kalmar FF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ifk-varnamo/teamcenter.shtml
IFK Värnamo
Kalmar FF - IFK Värnamo

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1173124
2
AIKAIK
1273224
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1263321
4
Hammarby IFHAM
1163221
5
Malmö FFMAL
1153318
6
Kalmar FFKAL
1051416
12
IFK VärnamoIVÄ
1033412
Djurgårdens IF

