Allsvenskan / Matchday 12
Friends Arena / 02.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aik/teamcenter.shtml
AIK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mjallby-aif/teamcenter.shtml
Mjällby AIF
Advertisement
Ad

AIK - Mjällby AIF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AIK logo
AIK
Mjällby AIF logo
Mjällby AIF
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AIK

Mjällby AIF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1173124
2
AIKAIK
1273224
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1263321
4
Hammarby IFHAM
1163221
5
Malmö FFMAL
1363421
9
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
1144316
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Helsingborgs IF
-
-
Kalmar FF
02/07
Djurgårdens IF
-
-
Hammarby IF
03/07
Varbergs BoIS FC
-
-
IFK Värnamo
03/07
BK Häcken
-
-
IF Elfsborg
03/07

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between AIK and Mjällby AIF with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 2 July 2022.

Catch the latest AIK and Mjällby AIF news and find up to date Allsvenskan standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.