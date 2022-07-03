Allsvenskan / Matchday 12
Bravida Arena / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bk-hacken/teamcenter.shtml
BK Häcken
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/if-elfsborg/teamcenter.shtml
IF Elfsborg
BK Häcken - IF Elfsborg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
BK Häcken logo
BK Häcken
IF Elfsborg logo
IF Elfsborg
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

BK Häcken

IF Elfsborg

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1173124
2
AIKAIK
1373324
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1263321
4
Hammarby IFHAM
1163221
5
Malmö FFMAL
1363421
8
IF ElfsborgELF
1153318
