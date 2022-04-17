Allsvenskan / Matchday 3
Bravida Arena / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bk-hacken/teamcenter.shtml
BK Häcken
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ifk-goteborg/teamcenter.shtml
IFK Göteborg
Advertisement
Ad

BK Häcken - IFK Göteborg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
BK Häcken logo
BK Häcken
IFK Göteborg logo
IFK Göteborg
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

BK Häcken

IFK Göteborg

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
33009
2
BK HäckenHÄC
22006
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
32016
4
IFK GöteborgGÖT
22006
5
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
32016
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Kalmar FF
-
-
Degerfors IF
17/04
Malmö FF
-
-
AIK
17/04
IF Elfsborg
-
-
IFK Värnamo
17/04
IK Sirius
-
-
Helsingborgs IF
17/04

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between BK Häcken and IFK Göteborg with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 17 April 2022.

Catch the latest BK Häcken and IFK Göteborg news and find up to date Allsvenskan standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.