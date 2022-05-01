Allsvenskan / Matchday 6
Bravida Arena / 01.05.2022
BK Häcken
Not started
-
-
Varbergs BoIS FC
BK Häcken - Varbergs BoIS FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
BK Häcken logo
BK Häcken
Varbergs BoIS FC logo
Varbergs BoIS FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

BK Häcken

Varbergs BoIS FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
550015
2
Malmö FFMAL
532011
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
631210
4
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
531110
5
IFK GöteborgGÖT
531110
7
BK HäckenHÄC
52218
9
Varbergs BoIS FCVBO
52127
