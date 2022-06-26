Allsvenskan / Matchday 11
Stora Valla / 26.06.2022
Degerfors IF
Not started
-
-
AIK
Degerfors IF - AIK

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Degerfors IF logo
Degerfors IF
AIK logo
AIK
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Degerfors IF

AIK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1072123
2
AIKAIK
1172223
3
Hammarby IFHAM
1062220
4
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1153318
5
Malmö FFMAL
1153318
15
Degerfors IFDEG
102086
