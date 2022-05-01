Allsvenskan / Matchday 6
Stora Valla / 01.05.2022
Degerfors IF
Not started
-
-
IF Elfsborg
Degerfors IF - IF Elfsborg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Degerfors IF logo
Degerfors IF
IF Elfsborg logo
IF Elfsborg
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Degerfors IF

IF Elfsborg

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
550015
2
Malmö FFMAL
532011
3
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
531110
4
Djurgårdens IFDJU
631210
5
IFK GöteborgGÖT
531110
8
IF ElfsborgELF
52127
16
Degerfors IFDEG
50050
