Allsvenskan / Matchday 10
Stora Valla / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/degerfors-if/teamcenter.shtml
Degerfors IF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malmo-ff/teamcenter.shtml
Malmö FF
Degerfors IF - Malmö FF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Degerfors IF logo
Degerfors IF
Malmö FF logo
Malmö FF jersey
Malmö FF
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Degerfors IF

Malmö FF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
962120
2
BK HäckenHÄC
962120
3
AIKAIK
1062220
4
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
1052317
5
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1043315
7
Malmö FFMAL
1043315
15
Degerfors IFDEG
92076
