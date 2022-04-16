Allsvenskan / Matchday 3
Tele2 Arena / 16.04.2022
Djurgårdens IF
Not started
-
-
IFK Norrköping
Djurgårdens IF - IFK Norrköping

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Djurgårdens IF logo
Djurgårdens IF
IFK Norrköping logo
IFK Norrköping
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Djurgårdens IF

IFK Norrköping

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
33009
2
BK HäckenHÄC
22006
3
IFK GöteborgGÖT
22006
3
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
32016
5
IK SiriusSIR
21104
8
Djurgårdens IFDJU
21013
14
IFK NorrköpingNOR
20020
