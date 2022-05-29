Allsvenskan / Matchday 10
Tele2 Arena / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/djurgardens-if/teamcenter.shtml
Djurgårdens IF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/varbergs-bois/teamcenter.shtml
Varbergs BoIS FC
Djurgårdens IF - Varbergs BoIS FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Djurgårdens IF logo
Djurgårdens IF
Varbergs BoIS FC logo
Varbergs BoIS FC
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Djurgårdens IF

Varbergs BoIS FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
962120
2
BK HäckenHÄC
962120
3
AIKAIK
1062220
4
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
1052317
5
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1043315
12
Varbergs BoIS FCVBO
932411
