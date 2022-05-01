Allsvenskan / Matchday 6
NP3 Arena / 01.05.2022
GIF Sundsvall
Not started
-
-
AIK
GIF Sundsvall - AIK

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
GIF Sundsvall logo
GIF Sundsvall
AIK logo
AIK
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

GIF Sundsvall

AIK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
550015
2
Malmö FFMAL
532011
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
631210
4
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
531110
5
IFK GöteborgGÖT
531110
6
AIKAIK
53029
15
GIF SundsvallSUN
51043
